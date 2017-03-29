FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-SG Spirit Gold launches financing related to acquisition of ACMPR license applicant Northern Lights Marijuana Company
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-SG Spirit Gold launches financing related to acquisition of ACMPR license applicant Northern Lights Marijuana Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - SG Spirit Gold Inc

* SG Spirit Gold launches financing related to acquisition of ACMPR license applicant Northern Lights Marijuana Company

* SG Spirit Gold - To sell by way of private placement up to 13.3 million subscription receipts of company at a price of $0.75 per subscription receipt

* SG Spirit Gold Inc - Anticipated net proceeds of offering will be used to fund $8 million phase II expansion at Doja's West Kelowna Facility, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

