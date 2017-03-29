BRIEF-SG Spirit Gold launches financing related to acquisition of ACMPR license applicant Northern Lights Marijuana Company

March 29 (Reuters) - SG Spirit Gold Inc

* SG Spirit Gold launches financing related to acquisition of ACMPR license applicant Northern Lights Marijuana Company

* SG Spirit Gold - To sell by way of private placement up to 13.3 million subscription receipts of company at a price of $0.75 per subscription receipt

* SG Spirit Gold Inc - Anticipated net proceeds of offering will be used to fund $8 million phase II expansion at Doja's West Kelowna Facility, among others