April 21 (Reuters) - Shaanxi Broadcast & TV Network Intermediary Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan in a Shaanxi-based big data group firm for 10 percent stake

* Says co plans to pay cash div 0.38 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/siw8zV ; goo.gl/P5QiYN

