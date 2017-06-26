BRIEF-Midland Ic&I says tang Mei Lai, Metty has been re-designated by Mic&I board as an executive
* Tang Mei Lai, Metty has been re-designated by Mic&I board as an executive director of Mic&I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Shaanxi International Trust Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan ($438.71 million) in share placement
* Says share trade to resume on June 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tbNrs6; bit.ly/2u864dg
($1 = 6.8382 Chinese yuan renminbi)
June 26 Robert Soros, the eldest son of George Soros, is stepping down as deputy chairman and president of Soros Fund Management, Bloomberg reported on Monday.