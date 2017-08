BRIEF-Shaftesbury half-year EPRA EPS 8.2p

May 23 (Reuters) - Shaftesbury Plc :

* HY EPRA eps 8.2 p

* Interim dividend up 10.5 percent to 7.9 pence per share

* HY net property income 43.8 million stg versus 42.1 million stg

* HY EPRA earnings 22.8 million stg versus 20.2 million stg

* Interim dividend per share 7.9p

* EPRA NAV growth of 2.7% over six months

* EPRA vacancy at 31 march 2017 3.0% of erv

* HY portfolio valuation £3.45 billion

* HY erv increased by £3.5 million to £142.2 million