5 months ago
BRIEF-Shah Capital, with consortium proposes to buyout Utstarcom
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shah Capital, with consortium proposes to buyout Utstarcom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Shah Capital Opportunity Fund:

* At $2.15 in cash per ordinary share - SEC filing

* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings

* Shah Capital along with consortium intend to finance transactions to buyout Utstarcom Holdings through equity capital

* Shah Capital along with consortium say prepared to negotiate and finalize terms of proposed deal for Utstarcom Holdings in definitive transaction documents Source text: (bit.ly/2mV61lN) Further company coverage:

