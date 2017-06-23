RBS to cut 443 jobs in UK, move many of them to India
June 25 British lender Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to cut 443 jobs dealing with business loans and many of them will move to India, the bank said.
June 23 Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd :
* Says board of directors disapproved proposal for splitting of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN/ROME, June 25 Italy began winding up two stricken Veneto-based banks on Sunday in a deal that will see their good assets transferred to Intesa Sanpaolo and could cost the state up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion).