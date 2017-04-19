FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals buy stake and boost capital to companies
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 19, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals buy stake and boost capital to companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says it will use 60 million yuan to boost capital to a Beijing-based tech firm and hold 11.5 percent stake in it after capital injection

* Says it will use 87.1 million yuan to boost capital to a biotech firm and hold 49 percent stake in target company after capital injection

* Says it will use 13 million yuan to buy stake in a pharma tech firm and use 25 million yuan to boost capital to it, the company will hold up to 20 percent stake in target company after investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ytjhpp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.