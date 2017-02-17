Feb 17 Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 102.11 percent y/y at 2.06 billion
yuan ($300.07 million)
* Says it plans to set up life insurance firm with
registered capital of 3.0 billion yuan with partners
* Says it plans paper production project with investment
about 3.76 billion yuan
* Says it plans to issue up to 16.8 billion yuan commercial
paper, 6.0 billion yuan medium-term notes
* Says it plans to issue up to 4.5 financing instruments
* Says financial leasing firm plans debt finacing worth up
to 1.0 billion yuan
($1 = 6.8650 Chinese yuan renminbi)
