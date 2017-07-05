BRIEF-Quantum Hi-tech China Biological sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 10 pct to up 10 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 28.8 million yuan to 35.2 million yuan
July 5 Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11
