July 27 (Reuters) - Shandong Jiangquan Industry Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder in deal to sell entire 68.4 million shares in the company, or 13.4 percent stake, to Shenzhen Dasheng Agriculture Group for 1.1 billion yuan ($163.24 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u1zE3G

($1 = 6.7385 Chinese yuan renminbi)