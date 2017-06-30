BRIEF-Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
June 30Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will invest 1.5 million yuan to set up a Ningbo-based asset management company with partner
* Says it will hold 30 percent stake in the asset management company
* Says it will sell entire shares (100 percent voting power) of a Yamanashi-based unit to Senshukai Co Ltd, on July 1