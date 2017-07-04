BRIEF-Digital Bros: unit 505 Games and Psyonix end Rocket League contract by mutual agreement
* PSYONIX AND 505 GAMES HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE THEIR ROCKET LEAGUE RETAIL DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2017
July 4 Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it received an administrative order from Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission on July 3, regarding violation of information disclosure regulation
* Bloomberg reports Stada's board considering replacement of CEO Wiedenfels