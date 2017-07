July 28(Reuters) - Shandong Jintai Group Co Ltd

* Says co received administrative order from Shandong Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission on July 25, as co's shareholder, a Beijing-based science and technology investment firm, didn't disclose the shareholding reduction plan of co's shares in advance and cut stake in the co over 1 percent within three months

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UACQ9n

