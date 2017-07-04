BRIEF-Samsung Biologics signs contract worth 63.56 bln won
* Says it signed 63.56 billion won contract with Sun Pharma Global FZE, to produce medicines
July 4 Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to borrow 400 million yuan from affiliated party Hualu Holdings Co Ltd, to repay liability with interest and supply working capital
* Strategic manufacturing tie-up with Samsung Biologics for Tildrakizumab