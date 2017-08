April 11 (Reuters) - Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd:

* Conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on company's ability to continue as a going concern

* "Currently, group is adopting various measures to reduce its production cost"

* Group incurred a loss of RMB650.7 mln in its consolidated financial statements during year 2016