BRIEF-Digital Bros: unit 505 Games and Psyonix end Rocket League contract by mutual agreement
* PSYONIX AND 505 GAMES HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE THEIR ROCKET LEAGUE RETAIL DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2017
July 4Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 10
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dK3rJm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* PSYONIX AND 505 GAMES HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE THEIR ROCKET LEAGUE RETAIL DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2017
* Bloomberg reports Stada's board considering replacement of CEO Wiedenfels