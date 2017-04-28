BRIEF-Idera Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
April 28 Shandong Shanda Wit Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1tUL0Y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Nanostring Technologies releases operating results for first quarter of 2017