July 6Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 7.2 million yuan to 11.5 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 14.4 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased raw material price

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GfQ3Cq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)