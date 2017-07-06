BRIEF-Swedol appoints Irene Wisenborn Bellander new CFO
* CHANGE OF CFO EFFECTIVE AT TURN OF YEAR AT THE LATEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 7.2 million yuan to 11.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 14.4 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased raw material price
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GfQ3Cq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MUMBAI, July 6 A hike in taxes on gold sales in India could pressure short-term demand from the world's No.2 consumer of the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report.