5 months ago
BRIEF-Shandong Weigao Group Medical Ploymer announces termination of multiple transactions
March 30, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shandong Weigao Group Medical Ploymer announces termination of multiple transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Shandong Weigao Group Medical Ploymer Co Ltd-

* Co and Weigao Logistic, among others, entered into termination agreement to terminate asset transfer agreement

* Company And Shiyou Chemical entered into termination agreement to terminate share transfer agreement

* Company and Winbase International entered into termination agreement to terminate compensation agreement

* Winbase International and company entered into termination agreement to terminate subscription agreement

* Co and Winbase International and placees entered into termination agreements in respect of placing agreements

* "Termination of agreements has no material adverse impact on existing business or financial position of group" Source text (bit.ly/2oBAEJH) Further company coverage:

