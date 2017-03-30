BRIEF-Shandong Weigao Group Medical Ploymer announces termination of multiple transactions

March 30 (Reuters) - Shandong Weigao Group Medical Ploymer Co Ltd-
* Co and Weigao Logistic, among others, entered into termination agreement to terminate asset transfer agreement
* Company And Shiyou Chemical entered into termination agreement to terminate share transfer agreement
* Company and Winbase International entered into termination agreement to terminate compensation agreement
* Winbase International and company entered into termination agreement to terminate subscription agreement
* Co and Winbase International and placees entered into termination agreements in respect of placing agreements
* "Termination of agreements has no material adverse impact on existing business or financial position of group" Source text (bit.ly/2oBAEJH) Further company coverage: