BRIEF-JW Shinyak to pay annual dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 17 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co., Ltd:
* Weigao Group-change Of Chief Financial Officer
* Cui Jin has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of company
* Wu Xue Feng has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declined to conduct proceedings on an application dated 14 feb from james wheeldon in relation to affairs of innate immunotherapeutics
* Says it sighed a 762.8 million won contract with a Shanghai-based company to sell GD-11 ampul and mask pack in China