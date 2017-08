March 22 (Reuters) - Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd

* FY turnover rmb 6.73 billion versus rmb5.92 billion

* Recommended the payment of a final dividend of rmb0.046 per share

* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company rmb 1.11 billion versus rmb1.11 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: