BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Shandong Xinchao Energy Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Huang Wanzhen as chairman, Hu Guangjun as general manager of the company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7V8B9c
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.