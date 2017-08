March 14 (Reuters) - Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* FY total operating income RMB 4.01 billion, up 11.62 pct

* FY net profit attributable RMB 122.3 million versus RMB 83.1 million

* Board does not recommend declaration of a final dividend for the year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: