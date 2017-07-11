July 11Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic Fisheries Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 159.5 percent to 185.5 percent, or to be 30 million yuan to 33 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 11.6 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased income from tuna purse seine boat business and tuna longline business

