April 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says major shareholder and party acting in concert have unloaded 5.0 percent stake in the company from June 6, 2016 to April 6, taking holdings to 6.7 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oHdC7R

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)