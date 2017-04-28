April 28 Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd

* Says its Q1 net profit down 11.2 percent y/y at 360.5 million yuan ($52.28 million)

* Says its 2016 net profit down 29.0 percent y/y at 900.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oCeXNR; bit.ly/2pEMBml

($1 = 6.8962 Chinese yuan renminbi)