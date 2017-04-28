BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts qtrly basic EPS $0.02
* Eldorado Resorts reports first quarter net revenue of $200.9 million, operating income of $14.1 million and adjusted ebitda of $33.4 million
April 28 Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd
* Says its Q1 net profit down 11.2 percent y/y at 360.5 million yuan ($52.28 million)
* Says its 2016 net profit down 29.0 percent y/y at 900.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oCeXNR; bit.ly/2pEMBml
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8962 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has applied for a patent to compete with Amazon.com Inc's wifi-connected, one-button ordering device, Amazon Dash, according to data provider CB Insights.