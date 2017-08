April 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says it swings to net loss of 147.0 million yuan ($21.31 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 500.2 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nZ1lY2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8994 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)