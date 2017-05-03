BRIEF-IES Holdings reports fiscal 2017 Q2 EPS $0.02
* Backlog of approximately $335 million as of March 31, 2017, as compared to approximately $328 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3Shanghai Belling Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 11 and the dividend will be paid on May 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uEjd8y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For three months ended 31 March 2017 group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company of approximately HKD2.4 million