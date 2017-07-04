BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets FDA tentative approval for vardenafil hydrochloride orally disintegrating tablets
* Co got US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) tentative approval for vardenafil hydrochloride orally disintegrating tablets
July 4Shanghai Conant Optics Co Ltd :
* Says its unit and partners will set up a Shanghai-based IT company with a registered capital of 20 million yuan
* Says its unit will hold 15 percent stake in the target company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rJDCKg
* Says Zydus receives tentative approval from U.S.FDA for sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride tablets