BRIEF-Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 bln of common stock, $1.125 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes
Feb 27 Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 761.1 million yuan ($110.73 million) in Jiangxi province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ml47KK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes
WASHINGTON, March 7 A Republican congressman who said on Tuesday that some Americans should choose between spending on a new iPhone and healthcare sparked a social media backlash from people who accused him of being out of touch.
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces launch of secondary public offering by selling stockholders