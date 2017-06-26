Japan's trade min: Takata bankruptcy filing was unavoidable
TOKYO, June 26 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Monday that Takata Corp's filing for bankruptcy was unavoidable given the severity of its product recalls.
June 26 Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 48.0 million shares at 24.92 yuan per share to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($175.44 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sRyicL
($1 = 6.8399 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says unit KSS Holdings Inc plans to sign MOU with Takata Corporation to buy assets for up to $1.59 billion