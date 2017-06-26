June 26 Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 48.0 million shares at 24.92 yuan per share to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($175.44 million) for its Shanghai IPO

($1 = 6.8399 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)