3 months ago
BRIEF-Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co says unit entered into guarantee agreement with Bank of Jiujiang
May 23, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co says unit entered into guarantee agreement with Bank of Jiujiang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co Ltd:

* D.S Financial Holding, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into guarantee agreement with bank

* Term of guarantee agreement will be one year

* Deal in respect of revolving loan facilities to be granted by Bank of Jiujiang to business

* D.S Financial to provide corporate guarantee for due performance of repayment obligations of business owners to bank of Jiujiang Co

* Repayment obligations of business owners to bank of up to RMB300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

