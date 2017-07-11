BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q1 Gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Helen of Troy limited reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results
July 11 Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 60 percent
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 246.2 million yuan
* Says increased sales in e-commerce sector, cost control, and increased gross profit rate as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/My4baA
* Says lock-up period for 606 million shares to end, shares to start trading on July 17