BRIEF-Dechra says trading in line with management expectations
* Trading in full year was strong and in line with management expectations
July 6 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says Group Chairman Guo Guangchang made a speech in Xi'An, dismissing local reports that company has lost contact with him
* Says it and affiliates operating normally
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 11