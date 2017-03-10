BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies FY net loss narrows to 9.7 million euros
* FY net loss of 9.7 million euros ($10.46 million) versus loss of 12.6 million euros year ago
March 10 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says media reports on its bid for Germany's Stada worth 3.6 billion euros ($3.82 billion) are inaccurate
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mOGXwb
($1 = 0.9427 euros)
* Elon Shalev was elected by board to serve as shl's chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)