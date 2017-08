May 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* Entered into placing agreement to place 80.7 million H shares at a price of HK$28.80 per H share

* Net proceeds of placing will be approximately HK$2.31 billion

* Intends to use net proceeds from placing to repay interest-bearing debts,and finance potential mergers & acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: