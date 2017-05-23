BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co says Fosun Group acquired an aggregate of 200,000 H shares

May 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Fosun Group acquired through shanghai-hong kong stock connect trading system of shanghai stock exchange an aggregate number of 200,000 h shares

* H shares at average purchase price of approximately hk$29.19 per h share

* Total purchase price thereof is approximately rmb5.15 million

* As at close on 23 may fosun has increased shareholding of co for an aggregate amount equivalent to rmb68.43 million

* Fosun Group proposes to increase its shareholding in co for an aggregate amount not less than rmb70 million within 12 months

* Fosun Group proposes to increase its shareholding in co for an aggregate amount not less than rmb70 million within 12 months

* Planned increase within 12 months from 9 may of shareholding percentage in aggregate shall not exceed 2% of total issued shares of co