3 months ago
BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co says Fosun Group acquired an aggregate of 200,000 H shares
May 23, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co says Fosun Group acquired an aggregate of 200,000 H shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Fosun Group acquired through shanghai-hong kong stock connect trading system of shanghai stock exchange an aggregate number of 200,000 h shares

* H shares at average purchase price of approximately hk$29.19 per h share

* Total purchase price thereof is approximately rmb5.15 million

* As at close on 23 may fosun has increased shareholding of co for an aggregate amount equivalent to rmb68.43 million

* Fosun Group proposes to increase its shareholding in co for an aggregate amount not less than rmb70 million within 12 months

* Planned increase within 12 months from 9 may of shareholding percentage in aggregate shall not exceed 2% of total issued shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

