3 months ago
BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical group says increase in shareholding by controlling shareholder
#Healthcare
May 31, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical group says increase in shareholding by controlling shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Fosun Group has acquired certain amount of H shares of company via Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Trading System

* Fosun Group acquired aggregate number of 500,000 H shares at average purchase price of HK$29.78 per H share

* Fosun Group proposes to increase its shareholding in co on secondary market for an aggregate amount of not less than RMB70 million

* Total purchase price for increase in share holding on may 31 is approximately RMB13.11 million

* After shareholding increase, Fosun Group holds about 37.72% of total issued shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

