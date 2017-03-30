FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical responds to media reports
March 30, 2017 / 9:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical responds to media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* Reference is made to announcements of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., dated 28 July 2016

* Recently, there have been media reports provide that acquisition was approved by relevant competent authorities of India

* Acquisition was approved by shareholders at 2016 third extraordinary general meeting of company

* Relevant approvals of competent authorities of PRC in relation to acquisition have been obtained

* Acquisition was reviewed by Indian foreign investment promotion board

* Filings with competent antitrust authorities of united states have been completed

* Acquisition will be recommended to cabinet committee on economic affairs of India for further review and approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

