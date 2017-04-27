FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun pharmaceutical says unit entered into JV contract
April 27, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun pharmaceutical says unit entered into JV contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* Unit, Xingxin Investment, Fosun Golden entered into joint venture contract

* Under joint venture contract, Fosun Pingyao, Xingxin Investment And Fosun Golden agreed to establish new company

* Registered capital of new co is RMB500 million, fosun pingyao, xingxin investment and fosun golden 20pct, 60pct and 20pct of equity interests respectively

* Business scope of new Co includes financial lease, purchasing leased assets from domestic and -2- foreign markets

* Fosun Pingyao agreed to make capital contribution into new company in amount of RMB100 million in cash Source :(bit.ly/2qjd70J) Further company coverage:

