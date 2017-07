July 6 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Fosun group acquired aggregate number of 1.8 million A shares and 1.1 million H shares

* Fosun Group has increased its shareholding of co for aggregate amount equivalent to about RMB194.47 million

* Acquisition of shares at average purchase price of approximately RMB30.33 per A share and HK$29.16 per H share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: