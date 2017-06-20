UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 20 Shanghai Fudan-zhangjiang Bio-pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Received enquiries from investors and noticed negative rumors focusing on forecast of interim results of co
* Confirmed rumors released without any prior verification or authorization & not reflects actual situation
* Co has not published any information in relation to interim results of co for six months ended 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.