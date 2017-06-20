June 20 Shanghai Fudan-zhangjiang Bio-pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Received enquiries from investors and noticed negative rumors focusing on forecast of interim results of co

* Confirmed rumors released without any prior verification or authorization & not reflects actual situation

* Co has not published any information in relation to interim results of co for six months ended 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)