FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment says change of controlling shareholder
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 19, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment says change of controlling shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co Ltd :

* Says 106.5 million shares of co has been transferred to a Shanghai cultural and media firm from co's shareholder Yan Jinggang, at 21.28 yuan per share, as the first step of the 153.4 million shares' transfer plan

* The Shanghai cultural and media firm now owns 18.5 percent stake in co and becomes the controlling shareholder of co

* Individual Yan Jinggang is still the co's actual controller

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vHKIUp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.