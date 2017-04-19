BRIEF-Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment says change of controlling shareholder

April 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co Ltd :

* Says 106.5 million shares of co has been transferred to a Shanghai cultural and media firm from co's shareholder Yan Jinggang, at 21.28 yuan per share, as the first step of the 153.4 million shares' transfer plan

* The Shanghai cultural and media firm now owns 18.5 percent stake in co and becomes the controlling shareholder of co

* Individual Yan Jinggang is still the co's actual controller

