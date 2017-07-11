July 11 Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 H1 net loss to be 5 million yuan to 8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 14.6 million yuan

* Says that increased input for new products and seasonal effect as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sXzgyj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)