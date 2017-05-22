BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
May 22 Shanghai Huahong Jitong Smart System Co Ltd
* Says it signs contract on rail system worth 139 million yuan ($20.17 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rKfPwS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8920 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07