March 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd

* FY revenue HK$5.49 billion up 41.8%

* FY profit attributable HK$521.9 million versus HK$517.4 million

* Final dividend and special dividend for FY 2016 of 1.4 HK cents per share and 1.9 HK cents per share respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: