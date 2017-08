April 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.51 million) medium-term notes

* Says it plans to change company name to China Everbright Jiabao Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2obs74m; bit.ly/2pKwvnV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)