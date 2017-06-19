BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong updates on incident at Resorts World Manila
* Noted incident on 2 june at resorts world manila, where a robbery/arson incident occurred resulting in a number of deaths and injuries
June 19Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 22
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23
* Says compensation received from dfcc ltd. Of indian railways