March 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co Ltd

* Directors recommended payment of a final dividend of RMB8.0 cents per share

* FY profit attributable to shareholders of company RMB758.4 million representing a decrease of 12.4%

* FY revenue RMB17.01 billion versus RMB12.20 billion