May 31, 2017 / 4:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6, B shares on June 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.48 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to A share shareholders of record on June 5

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.069896 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to B share shareholders of record on June 8

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6 for A share and June 16 for B share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dh4uSc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

